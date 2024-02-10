Open Menu

Jazan Border Guards Arrest Three Persons Attempting To Smuggle 44 Kg Of Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Jazan Border Guards arrest three persons attempting to smuggle 44 Kg of hashish

Jizan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Ardah governorate, Jazan region, arrested three Ethiopian nationals attempting to smuggle 44 kilograms of hashish. Preliminary statutory procedures were completed, and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.

The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report all information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.

