Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 150 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Land patrols of the Border Guards in Jazan Province’s Farasan have foiled an attempt to smuggle 150 kilograms of khat.

Preliminary legal procedures were completed, and the confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Security authorities urge citizens and residents to report any information they may have regarding any suspicious drug smuggling or trafficking activities by contacting 911 from Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 from other areas of the Kingdom.

They can also report to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) by calling 995 or via email at 99 @gdnc.gov.sa.

All reports are treated with utmost confidentiality.