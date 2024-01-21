Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 370 Kg of Khat

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Ardah sector, Jazan Region, have thwarted the smuggling of 370 kilograms of Khat. Legal procedures have been taken and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.

