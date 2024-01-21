Jazan Border Guards Thwart Smuggling 370 Kg Of Khat
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Ardah sector, Jazan Region, have thwarted the smuggling of 370 kilograms of Khat. Legal procedures have been taken and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.
The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.
