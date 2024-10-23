Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Jazan region is known for its jasmine, a fragrant flower with cultural significance and a symbolic meaning of happiness and joy. Jasmine is often featured in local poetry, songs, and folklore.

Jazan has over 1,000 jasmine farms, with around 500,000 jasmine trees producing about 600 tons of flowers each year. Jasmine plants are commonly used to decorate homes, a tradition passed down through generations, with many women in Jazan growing them in their gardens.

Farmers carefully cultivate jasmine, starting with cuttings in the spring when it is cooler. These cuttings are nurtured in wooden frames. Jasmine can grow up to three meters tall, featuring evergreen leaves and fragrant white flowers.

There are various types of jasmine, each with unique characteristics. Some are known for their large buds and distinctive colours, while others feature long, pure white buds and strong fragrances. Furthermore, efforts to enhance jasmine cultivation and the production of other aromatic plants are seen as significant steps toward boosting agricultural tourism, creating job opportunities for local youth, and establishing the region as a centre for high-quality aromatic products.

The Jasmine and Aromatic Plants Association was established in 2022 to support farmers. Its goals are to help develop products, tackle farmers' challenges, provide resources, and organize festivals.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has shown strong interest in cultivating jasmine in the region. It aims to shift the industry from traditional cultivation and marketing to manufacturing and export—the area's fertile soil and favourable climate offer ideal conditions for jasmine growth.

The profits from jasmine and aromatic plants have inspired many young people in the region to create online platforms and markets to promote their products both locally and internationally. This activity has improved accessibility and enhanced the professionalism of these offerings.