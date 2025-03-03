Jazan's Perfumed Water Tradition: A Luxurious Addition To Iftar Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Jizan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In the heart of Jazan Region, the traditions of hospitality and generosity shine during Ramadan, with the custom of drinking of perfumed water standing out as a symbol of this rich culture.
This tradition is more than just a custom; it is about families and friends gathering at the iftar table, sharing happy moments. Perfumed water is a special part of the Jazan iftar table, adding a touch of luxury. It is flavored with mastic incense, giving it a unique taste.
The process of preparing perfumed water starts by igniting high-quality charcoal until the smoke clears. Mastic pieces are then added to the water tank, which is sealed for five minutes before ice and water are added, ensuring that the mastic scent remains inside.
Beyond being a beverage, perfumed water symbolizes Jazan's generosity and cultural values, recalling ancestral stories and fostering solidarity between generations. It contributes to creating lasting memories during the holy month of Ramadan.
