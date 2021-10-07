(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) A Jazeera Airways plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Passengers were evacuated, and experts are carrying out searches inside the plane.