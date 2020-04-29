UrduPoint.com
Jazz Stars From All Over World To Support Russian Doctors Amid Pandemic In Online Marathon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:18 AM

Famous musicians from Russia and the United States, Italy, France, Brazil, India, Japan and Armenia will erase the geographic boundaries on International Jazz Day with some tunes to support Russian medical workers who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic during the Doctor Jazz Party online charity marathon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Famous musicians from Russia and the United States, Italy, France, Brazil, India, Japan and Armenia will erase the geographic boundaries on International Jazz Day with some tunes to support Russian medical workers who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic during the Doctor Jazz Party online charity marathon.

The marathon, which will start on Thursday at 13:00 GMT, is organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Krasny Kvadrat media group and the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russia's Alliance Against Coronavirus.

"Now, in the fight against the shared calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there can be no abstentions. All measures and all efforts that are possible should be taken. Jazz has always been music that gives a sense of freedom and hope. Right now, when people need support, jazz becomes a spiritual and emotional retreat. Music celebrities from many countries will perform in our Doctor Jazz Party marathon, but more importantly, they are caring people who are ready to help over any borders - geographical, political, whichever," Dmitry Kiselev, the Koktebel Jazz Party founder and the director-general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said.

Jazz musicians from Russia and the world will join the event from their improvised stages and home studios.

The full list of participants has been published at the https://www.koktebel-jazz.ru website.

The online marathon will include Jazz at the Speed of Light event, which was first featured in 2006. The program will feature traditional jam sessions of musicians playing together over a distance of hundreds of thousands of miles.

The event will be streamed on the websites https://ria.ru, https://www.koktebel-jazz.ru and https://стопкоонавиус.ф, as well as on the RIA news agency's account on the VK social network.

Foundation Zhivoy, a charity that helps Russians aged 18 to 60 years with serious diseases, will raise funds during the marathon to help Russian hospitals and purchase personal protective equipment for doctors in regional clinics. To donate, one should send a text message with the word "ДЖАЗ" and an indication of the amount of their donation for example, "ДЖАЗ 300" to 3443. The fundraising has already begun.

Among information partners are Sputnik Radio, channels Rossiya 24 and Rossiya Kultura, and the Vesti.ru and стопкоонавиус.ф websites.

The Koktebel Jazz Party originated from a private initiative put forth by Kiselev in 2003 and became one of Crimea's hallmarks, taking its place on the list of international jazz festivals.

