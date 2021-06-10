UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JBS Pays Extortionists $11 Million After Cyberattack - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

JBS Pays Extortionists $11 Million After Cyberattack - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The world's largest meat producer, JBS, the victim of a cyberattack, said it paid extortionists $11 million.

"JBS USA today confirmed it paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to the criminal hack against its operations. At the time of payment, the vast majority of the company's facilities were operational. In consultation with internal IT professionals and third-party cybersecurity experts, the company made the decision to mitigate any unforeseen issues related to the attack and ensure no data was exfiltrated," JBS said.

"This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally. However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers," Andre Nogueira, CEO, JBS USA, said.

Earlier, a cyberattack on the international company and the world's largest meat producer, JBS food, led to the temporary closure of all of its beef factories in the United States.

Related Topics

USA Attack World Company United States Criminals All Million

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

6 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

5 hours ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

5 hours ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

5 hours ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.