JCC Fails To Reach Deal On Authorizing New Vessels For Black Sea Grain Exports - UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:48 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United Nations Joint Coordination Center did not agree to include new vessels for products exports as part of the Black Sea Initiative, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.
"Today the Joint Coordination Center has not reached agreement to authorize new vessels to participate in the Black Sea initiative. The JCC continues its daily inspection work on the previously authorized vessels," Haq told a briefing.