UrduPoint.com

JCC Reports 70 Cases Of Vessels Deviating From Black Sea Grain Deal Corridor - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

JCC Reports 70 Cases of Vessels Deviating From Black Sea Grain Deal Corridor - UN

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has reported about 70 cases of vessels deviating from the coordinates of the grain exports agreement corridor, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in an update on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has reported about 70 cases of vessels deviating from the coordinates of the grain exports agreement corridor, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in an update on Thursday.

"Ships are monitored closely and stay in communication with maritime radio services of Turkey and Ukraine when in range. The JCC requires all vessels to provide a two-hourly report of their position when transiting the corridor, usually delivered by satellite-based email.

The JCC has noted approximately 70 occasions when vessels deviated from the coordinates of the corridor, often by relatively small distances," the update said.

The deviations come as a result of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) reception unreliability in the area of the Black Sea, the update said.

Signals have been temporarily interrupted over 400 times, with the JCC contacting the vessel master to provide a corrective guidance in all instances, the update added.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Turkey All From Agreement

Recent Stories

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesse ..

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

3 minutes ago
 UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade ..

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties and ..

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates gra ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates graduation ceremony

3 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Guyana with invitation to COP ..

4 minutes ago
 DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases ..

DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases cutting-edge robotics advancem ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.