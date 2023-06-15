JCC Reports 70 Cases of Vessels Deviating From Black Sea Grain Deal Corridor - UN

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has reported about 70 cases of vessels deviating from the coordinates of the grain exports agreement corridor, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in an update on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has reported about 70 cases of vessels deviating from the coordinates of the grain exports agreement corridor, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in an update on Thursday.

"Ships are monitored closely and stay in communication with maritime radio services of Turkey and Ukraine when in range. The JCC requires all vessels to provide a two-hourly report of their position when transiting the corridor, usually delivered by satellite-based email.

The JCC has noted approximately 70 occasions when vessels deviated from the coordinates of the corridor, often by relatively small distances," the update said.

The deviations come as a result of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) reception unreliability in the area of the Black Sea, the update said.

Signals have been temporarily interrupted over 400 times, with the JCC contacting the vessel master to provide a corrective guidance in all instances, the update added.