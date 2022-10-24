UrduPoint.com

JCC Reports Delays In Inspections Of Ships Involved In 'Food Deal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 11:42 PM

JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involved in 'Food Deal'

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul reports a delay in the inspection of ships participating in the "Black Sea Grain Initiative," with 113 ships currently waiting in line for inspection, the JCC said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul reports a delay in the inspection of ships participating in the "Black Sea Grain Initiative," with 113 ships currently waiting in line for inspection, the JCC said on Monday.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that there are currently 113 registered for inspection while a further 60 vessels are waiting to join the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the Turkish territorial waters," the statement says.

"The JCC is concerned that the delays may cause disruption in the supply chain and port operations. Over the last few days, the JCC has started registering again new vessels to join the Initiative," it said.

Related Topics

Istanbul May

Recent Stories

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

2 minutes ago
 UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

3 minutes ago
 No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails ..

No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament

3 minutes ago
 Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: ..

Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 US Takes Seriously Reports Kiev May Use 'Dirty Bom ..

US Takes Seriously Reports Kiev May Use 'Dirty Bomb' But Sees No Such Preparatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.