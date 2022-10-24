JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involved in 'Food Deal'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul reports a delay in the inspection of ships participating in the "Black Sea Grain Initiative," with 113 ships currently waiting in line for inspection, the JCC said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul reports a delay in the inspection of ships participating in the "Black Sea Grain Initiative," with 113 ships currently waiting in line for inspection, the JCC said on Monday.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that there are currently 113 registered for inspection while a further 60 vessels are waiting to join the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the Turkish territorial waters," the statement says.

"The JCC is concerned that the delays may cause disruption in the supply chain and port operations. Over the last few days, the JCC has started registering again new vessels to join the Initiative," it said.