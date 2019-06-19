JCPOA Can Still Be Saved as Iran Treads Cautiously

Tehran is acting cautiously by taking "small steps" and is unlikely to completely withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in response to US economic sanctions, but other parties to the nuclear pact should try to establish a negotiating process between Tehran and Washington, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Tehran is acting cautiously by taking "small steps" and is unlikely to completely withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in response to US economic sanctions, but other parties to the nuclear pact should try to establish a negotiating process between Tehran and Washington , experts told Sputnik.

In May, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord and started unveiling the wide-ranging sanctions against Iran, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the JCPOA, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the pact. Tehran said it would be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord If this request was not met.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Wednesday Tehran was not going to extend the 60-day deadline and promised to take further actions in reducing its nuclear curtailment obligations "in accordance with the schedule." The next stage of reducing obligations under the JCPOA could entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak, as required under the nuclear deal, and abandon the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.

John Carlson, counselor of Australia's Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and former director general of the country's Safeguards and Non-proliferation Office, told Sputnik that the 2015 nuclear deal can still be preserved since Tehran remains committed to it, unlike Washington, which had broken its commitments under the JCPOA.

"The JCPOA was never meant to be the end of the negotiating process, it was always intended to follow it with a longer term agreement ... The US has undermined trust in its undertakings. It is essential to apply commonsense and diplomacy - the other JCPOA parties need to try to establish a negotiating process between the US and Iran, where each side can address the concerns of the other," he stressed, adding that Washington should be ready to lift some of Iran sanctions to enable a negotiating process to commence.

At the very least, the United States should cease its efforts to stop other parties to the JCPOA complying with the nuclear pact, Carlson argued.

Both sides - Iran and the international community - should recognize each other's legitimate concerns, with the establishment of a WMD-Free Zone in the middle East being a key part of the solution to the issue, according to the expert.

Last November, the United States fully re-imposed the sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the JCPOA, describing them as "the toughest US sanctions" ever imposed on Tehran. Specifically, the measures targeted crucial sectors of Iran's economy, such as the energy, shipping and shipbuilding.

Joshua Pollack, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, in turn, interpreted Iran's latest actions concerning its nuclear program as "calibrated responses" to US economic sanctions.

"This process is gradually returning the two sides to the period of confrontation before the negotiation of the November 2013 Joint Plan of Action. There will be no immediate consequences to any single step on enrichment or heavy water, but over time, little steps add up to something greater," Pollack argued.

He suggested that Iran's moves might also be regarded as a strategy of pressuring Europe to deliver on the so-called INSTEX mechanism that was set up by France, Germany and the United Kingdom to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran in light of US sanctions.

"Regardless of the reasons, Iran appears to have adopted a strategy of small steps in response to American actions. They are unlikely to abandon the JCPOA altogether, but may take additional measures over time," the expert added.

INT'L COMMUNITY SHOULD TAKE TEHRAN'S MOVES SERIOUSLY

Finally, Miles Pomper, a senior fellow in the Washington DC office of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, expressed concern over Iran's statements concerning the JCPOA.

"One immediate consequence would be that Iran would increase its stockpiles of low enriched uranium. While this material itself is not worrisome, it takes far fewer spins of centrifuges to enrich it to levels that can be used in nuclear weapons than natural uranium. Similarly more heavy water means that the Arak reactor would be capable of producing more plutonium that could be separated (reprocessed) and used for nuclear weapons," Pomper said.

According to the expert, the nuclear deal may be saved because Iran can be expected to act with fair caution when making further steps in order to retain support from Moscow and Beijing.

"But Iran is now indicating that it needs to get more in return from the international community for doing so, particularly restoring some of its oil sales and easing other sanctions. US allies in Europe, Japan, and South Korea would likely have to break with the US to make that happen and will be reluctant to do so," Pomper underlined.

Commenting on the situation with the JCPOA, Moscow has stressed that parties to the nuclear deal should help Iran restore its oil exports hit by US sanctions, stressing that a lot would depend on what stance the European counterparts will take. Beijing, on its part, reaffirmed its commitment to protect the JCPOA in close cooperation with all parties to the pact.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini as well as foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, in turn, urged Tehran to continue implementing its commitments under the JCPOA, rejecting any ultimatums and underlining their continued commitment to the nuclear agreement.