MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The ministerial meeting of the commission of the five participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran may be held before the end of the year, as the exact date is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing the agenda and the program of this event, we are finalizing agreements on a mutually acceptable date. It is quite likely to be held before the New Year," Ryabkov told reporters.