JCPOA Commission Meeting To Be Held In Vienna On Wednesday At Level Of Political Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

JCPOA Commission Meeting to Be Held in Vienna on Wednesday at Level of Political Directors

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Vienna on Wednesday at the level of political directors, the EU delegation to international organizations in Vienna said.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in a physical format this Wednesday 19 May, in Vienna.

The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran. Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA," the statement says.

