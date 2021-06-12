MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program will continue talks in Vienna on Saturday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

Vienna has been hosting the meetings of the commission on the nuclear deal since April. The fifth round of negotiations, which began in late May, was not conclusive, despite the efforts of the negotiators.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in a physical format this Saturday 12 June in Vienna. The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran," the EEAS said.

The EEAS also added that the participants would continue to discuss the possibility of the United States' return to the JCPOA and ways to increase the effectiveness of the JCPOA.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, is an agreement on the nuclear program of Iran. The agreement was reached in Vienna in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, as well as Iran. The agreement envisions the lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program. The US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran. After the US withdrawal from the agreement, in 2019 Iran began to violate the obligations of the agreement.