UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Commission Regrets US Plans To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran's Fordow - China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:07 PM

JCPOA Commission Regrets US Plans to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran's Fordow - China

Participants in the joint commission on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program regret that the United States is planning to unilaterally reimpose sanctions against the Fordow nuclear facility, the head of the Chinese delegation at Vienna meeting said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Participants in the joint commission on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program regret that the United States is planning to unilaterally reimpose sanctions against the Fordow nuclear facility, the head of the Chinese delegation at Vienna meeting said on Friday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said that Washington would terminate its sanctions waiver regarding the Fordow nuclear facility beginning on December 15, 2019 and called on Tehran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities.

"Participants in the Vienna meeting regret that the US is returning the sanctions regime against the facility in Fordow. We do not think it is productive," Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control at the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States December 2019 Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

39 minutes ago

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

54 minutes ago

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

1 hour ago

Media has vital role in making public opinion on G ..

2 minutes ago

ICRC launches survey on violence against health-ca ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.