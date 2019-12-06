Participants in the joint commission on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program regret that the United States is planning to unilaterally reimpose sanctions against the Fordow nuclear facility, the head of the Chinese delegation at Vienna meeting said on Friday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said that Washington would terminate its sanctions waiver regarding the Fordow nuclear facility beginning on December 15, 2019 and called on Tehran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities.

"Participants in the Vienna meeting regret that the US is returning the sanctions regime against the facility in Fordow. We do not think it is productive," Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control at the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters.