JCPOA Commission To Convene For 2nd Meeting In Vienna On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

JCPOA Commission to Convene for 2nd Meeting in Vienna on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will hold the second round of talks on the Iranian nuclear program on Thursday in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna last week, with the first meeting resulting in the creation of two expert-level working groups to deal with nuclear-linked challenges and lifting of Washington sanctions against Tehran.

The second round of talks was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties will continue to exchange views on the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.

More Stories From World

