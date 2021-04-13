UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Commission To Discuss Iran's Decision To Enrich Uranium To 60% - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

JCPOA Commission to Discuss Iran's Decision to Enrich Uranium to 60% - Russian Envoy

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will discuss Iran's decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent during a meeting on Thursday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will discuss Iran's decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent during a meeting on Thursday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is postponed for one day. In will take place in Vienna on April 15 in physical format. No doubt that in addition to previous issues the Commission will address the latest steps of Iran in the nuclear field, including 60 % enrichment," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna April

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology kicks ..

6 minutes ago

Petition against Old Ravians Union elections dismi ..

38 seconds ago

EU Remains Committed to Talks on JCPOA Restoration ..

40 seconds ago

Former Mali rebel leader turned peacebroker shot d ..

43 seconds ago

Court sentences 5 accused to 3 years jail for tort ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges countrymen to point out profi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.