MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will discuss Iran's decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent during a meeting on Thursday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is postponed for one day. In will take place in Vienna on April 15 in physical format. No doubt that in addition to previous issues the Commission will address the latest steps of Iran in the nuclear field, including 60 % enrichment," Ulyanov tweeted.