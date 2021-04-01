JCPOA Commission to Discuss US Return to Deal on April 2 - EEAS

The joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear dossier will hold a video conference on Friday to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal, the European External Action Service said in a statement

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, will take place virtually on 2 April. ... Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," the statement says.

The joint commission, on behalf of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will be chaired by Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. The virtual meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.