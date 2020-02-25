UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Unlikely To Be Discussed By Joint Commission In Vienna - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission on Iran nuclear deal is rather technical, Russia does not expect it to discuss the triggering of the JCPOA's dispute resolution mechanism," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A meeting of the commission at the level of political directors will be held in the Austrian capital on February 26. Officials from China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and Iran will take part in the meeting. Ryabkov is heading the Russian delegation at the meeting.

"We do not expect this [the discussion of the mechanism] at all, as the European External Action Service organized this event as a regular scheduled meeting of the Joint Commission," Ryabkov said, commenting on a number of media reports that the main topic of the meeting would be the launch of the dispute mechanism.

Ryabkov added that the whole range of issues, which the participants traditionally consider in this format would be discussed.

"Most of them are technical, and they are well known to all participants. No political clashes, or some reasons for disputes, especially of an acute nature, are expected," he added.

