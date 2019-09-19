JCPOA Foreign Ministers May Meet on Sidelines of UN General Assembly - Tehran

The foreign ministers of the member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The foreign ministers of the member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany have recently suggested holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of the JCPOA countries, although it was supposed to take place before the UNGA.

"Considering the circumstances at the moment, this meeting might happen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly if the Iranian delegation comes to New York," Mousavi told Khabar Online outlet.

The 74th session of the General Assembly began Tuesday.