UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Speculation On 'Plan B' Fraught With Escalation - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 10:20 AM

JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Speculation on 'Plan B' Fraught With Escalation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) There is no reasonable alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, and any speculation on a possible "plan B" instead of the nuclear deal's restoration is fraught with escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"Life has proved that the JCPOA has no reasonable alternative.

We consider it irresponsible to speculate about the notorious 'plan B' and other unacceptable options. The transition to them leads to escalation, an arms race, an open conflict with irreversible consequences," Lavrov said.

The minister recalled that for the long-term normalization of the situation around Iran, Russia had previously put forward the concept for collective security in the Gulf region, which is now under consideration by the Gulf states.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

9 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.