JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Speculation on 'Plan B' Fraught With Escalation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) There is no reasonable alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, and any speculation on a possible "plan B" instead of the nuclear deal's restoration is fraught with escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"Life has proved that the JCPOA has no reasonable alternative.

We consider it irresponsible to speculate about the notorious 'plan B' and other unacceptable options. The transition to them leads to escalation, an arms race, an open conflict with irreversible consequences," Lavrov said.

The minister recalled that for the long-term normalization of the situation around Iran, Russia had previously put forward the concept for collective security in the Gulf region, which is now under consideration by the Gulf states.