UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Joint Commission Expert Consultations Underway In Vienna - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

JCPOA Joint Commission Expert Consultations Underway in Vienna - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has resumed its expert consultations on the Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

Last week, the joint commission began in-person meetings in Vienna. Following the first meeting, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with nuclear-related issues and lifting of US sanctions against Iran. The second meeting was held on Thursday amid Tehran's decision to bring uranium enrichment to 60 percent. Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that his overall impression of the consultations was rather positive.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran had managed to reach 60 percent uranium enrichment, three days after Tehran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency of its plan.

The decision to increase uranium enrichment came in response to a recent incident at Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the plant's electricity distribution network in what the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with Russia, the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and France. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran, the latter being in violation of the nuclear agreement. Iran retaliated by gradually abandoning its own commitments under the deal a year later.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.