JCPOA Joint Commission May Hold Political Directors-Level Talks Early Next Month - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could hold talks at the level of political directors in early September, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.
"The JCPOA Joint Commission could convene in the first days of September at the level of political directors," the source said.