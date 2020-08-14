JCPOA Joint Commission May Hold Political Directors-Level Talks Early Next Month - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could hold talks at the level of political directors in early September, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The JCPOA Joint Commission could convene in the first days of September at the level of political directors," the source said.