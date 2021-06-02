JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting to Resume in Vienna on Wednesday - EEAS

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on Wednesday in Vienna, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.

It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran," the EEAS said.