JCPOA Joint Commission Notes Significant Progress in Vienna Talks - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Sunday noted the significant progress reached in efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Vienna has been hosting negotiations since April. The sixth round of consultations started on June 12.

"The JC of #JCPOA met today, took stock of the significant progress made at the #ViennaTalks, including at the sixth round, and decided to make a break to allow participants to consult with their capitals in preparation for what is supposed to be the final round of negotiations," Ulyanov tweeted.