UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Joint Commission Notes Significant Progress In Vienna Talks - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

JCPOA Joint Commission Notes Significant Progress in Vienna Talks - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Sunday noted the significant progress reached in efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Vienna has been hosting negotiations since April. The sixth round of consultations started on June 12.

"The JC of #JCPOA met today, took stock of the significant progress made at the #ViennaTalks, including at the sixth round, and decided to make a break to allow participants to consult with their capitals in preparation for what is supposed to be the final round of negotiations," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Progress April June Sunday

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

56 minutes ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

56 minutes ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

2 hours ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.