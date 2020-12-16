JCPOA Joint Commission Political Directors to Hold Virtual Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program is expected to convene for a Vienna-hosted video conference on Wednesday.

The meeting will be at the level of political directors, representing China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid will be chairing the meeting.

The meeting is expected to address the ongoing work and issues pertaining to the deal's implementation by all sides, as well as preparations for the upcoming meeting at the ministerial level.