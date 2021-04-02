UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Joint Commission To Convene At Political Directors Level April 6 In Vienna Diplomat

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene for in-person talks at the level of political directors on April 6 in Vienna, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik.

"It was agreed that the talks will be held in Vienna on Tuesday at the level of political directors. Two groups, the one dealing with sanctions lift and the one dealing with nuclear issues, will be given orders on what practical steps should be taken to restore full JCPOA implementation by all the sides," Ulyanov said.

The diplomat confirmed that the session would focus on Washington's return to the nuclear deal.

"Experts will thoroughly study this issue. Most importantly, they are trying to move from mere words to some action, which is a positive thing," Ulyanov specified.

The joint commission will discuss "which steps all the sides, most importantly Iran and Washington, should take to fully restore the deal," the Russian diplomat concluded.

