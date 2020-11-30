UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Joint Commission To Convene In Vienna Dec 16 At Political Directors Level - Official

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene in Vienna Dec 16 at Political Directors Level - Official

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in Vienna on December 16 at the level of political directors, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, announced on Monday.

"The next meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA will be held in Vienna on December 16 at the level of political directors. It will provide an opportunity to discuss ongoing activities to preserve the JCPOA, including in preparation of Ministerial exchanges at a later stage," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

The last meeting at the level of political directors was held in Vienna on September 1. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

More Stories From World

