JCPOA Joint Commission To Convene On April 14 In Vienna - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

JCPOA Joint Commission to Convene on April 14 in Vienna - Iranian Foreign Ministry

The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on April 14 in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said following the latest round of negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on April 14 in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said following the latest round of negotiations.

"It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the commission at the level of deputies next Wednesday in Vienna," the ministry said, adding that expert working group will continue consultations to draft "a set of measures ... related to sanctions lift, and steps in the nuclear area that are necessary for restoring the JCPOA."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who participated in the talks, confirmed commitment to cooperation, at the same time stressing that other parties involved should show their political will.

More Stories From World

