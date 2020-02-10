JCPOA Joint Commission to Hold Political Directors Meeting by Early March - Ulyanov

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in late February or early March at the level of political directors, most likely in Vienna, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputni

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in late February or early March at the level of political directors, most likely in Vienna, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to my estimates, the session of the commission will be held in the end of February or in the beginning of March at the level of political directors of the member states' foreign ministries. The venue of the meeting has not been determined so far, but I believe it will be held in Vienna as usual," Ulyanov said.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced on January 14 they were launching the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism over Tehran's abandoning of part of its obligations under the nuclear deal.