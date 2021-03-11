UrduPoint.com
JCPOA May Most Likely Be Destroyed If US Does Not Return To Deal - Iranian Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:53 PM

The Iranian nuclear deal is at high risk of being destroyed if Washington does not come back to the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik in an interview

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Iranian nuclear deal is at high risk of being destroyed if Washington does not come back to the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik in an interview.

"If the US does not return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], will it disappear? There is a strong possibility of this.

America left the JCPOA, and we have adhered to agreement within the last four years, even though other JCPOA members, the European states, in particular, could not comply with their obligations," Araghchi said.

If the US does not return to the deal, the JCPOA fate will depend on Russia, China and Iran itself, Araghchi added, noting that Tehran will remain in the agreement as long as it meets the nation's needs.

