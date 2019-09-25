JCPOA Meeting in New York Reaffirms Drive to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

Participants of the joint commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the ministerial level in New York on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal and their drive to work together to overcome the current difficulties in its implementation, chief of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini said

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Participants of the joint commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the ministerial level in New York on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal and their drive to work together to overcome the current difficulties in its implementation, chief of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini said.

"The participants [of the meeting in New York] recalled that the JCPOA ... remains a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and a significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy," Mogherini said at a briefing following the meeting.

"They underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides and confirmed their determination to continue all efforts to preserve the agreement, which is in the interests of all," she stressed.

She added that the participants of the JCPOA "will continue to work together with unity of purpose" to try and preserve the Iran nuclear deal "without ignoring the challenges."

"I will not hide that it is increasingly difficult to do it, and we discussed today ... that we will try to continue keeping the agreement in place and overcome the difficulties that we are facing," the EU top diplomat said.