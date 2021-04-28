JCPOA Members Make Effort to Agree on Nuclear Deal Restoration by End of May - Diplomat

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) member states have agreed to make effort to reach an agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal by the end of May, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) member states have agreed to make effort to reach an agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal by the end of May, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.

"[JCPOA members have agreed] to make more effort, to convene expert groups more often, to intensify sideline contacts in order to achieve rapprochement. Everyone understands it is important to set quite an ambitious goal of completing negotiations by the end of May," Ulyanov told reporters.