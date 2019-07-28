UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Ministerial Meeting Should Be Held Without Delay - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The situation around the Iran nuclear deal is so serious that the JCPOA ministerial meeting is needed, and it should not be delayed deliberately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday.

"As for the ministerial meeting, all participants have common opinion on the need to hold it.

There were no differences in the assessment of the situation around the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], which is so serious that it needs a review on a ministerial level ... We do not want it to be deliberately delayed," Ryabkov said following the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

The diplomat noted that the dates of the meeting would be determined depending on how the preparations were done.

