UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Must Be Resumed In Initial Variant Without Any Amendments - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:20 PM

JCPOA Must Be Resumed in Initial Variant Without Any Amendments - Lavrov

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should be renewed in the form that was initially approved by the UN Security Council in 2015 without any amendments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a joint statement on the JCPOA, pointing to the importance of a negotiated solution to the current situation that provides for the return of Iran and the US to full compliance with the agreement.

"If contacts intensify, apparently the parties want to come to a renewal of the agreement. It can only be resumed in the very form in which it was approved by the UN Security Council in 2015. Any additions, any withdrawals are unacceptable to the Iranian side.

We fully support this approach," Lavrov told reporters on the outcomes of the G20 summit in Rome.

If something was agreed upon, and if some party then backs out of the agreement, it is necessary to return to its full respect and observance, the minister added.

Earlier this week, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the Vienna talks would resume by the end of November. Washington, in turn, said that considered it possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear agreement, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Washington Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran Rome United Kingdom United States April June November Sunday 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individ ..

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individual CSR Labels to recognise co ..

22 minutes ago
 Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health ..

Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health insurance requirements for Gol ..

37 minutes ago
 ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global ..

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global expansion

52 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.