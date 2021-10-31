JCPOA Must Be Resumed in Initial Variant Without Any Amendments - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should be renewed in the form that was initially approved by the UN Security Council in 2015 without any amendments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a joint statement on the JCPOA, pointing to the importance of a negotiated solution to the current situation that provides for the return of Iran and the US to full compliance with the agreement.

"If contacts intensify, apparently the parties want to come to a renewal of the agreement. It can only be resumed in the very form in which it was approved by the UN Security Council in 2015. Any additions, any withdrawals are unacceptable to the Iranian side.

We fully support this approach," Lavrov told reporters on the outcomes of the G20 summit in Rome.

If something was agreed upon, and if some party then backs out of the agreement, it is necessary to return to its full respect and observance, the minister added.

Earlier this week, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the Vienna talks would resume by the end of November. Washington, in turn, said that considered it possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear agreement, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.