JCPOA Negotiations Entered Whole New Level - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

JCPOA Negotiations Entered Whole New Level - Russian Envoy in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The participants in the Iran nuclear deal have entered a qualitatively different stage of negotiations, there is no need to set a deadline for their completion, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at restoring the agreement and returning the United States to its participants, ended in Vienna.

"I would refrain from setting such a date, because we have already entered a whole new level. At the beginning of the negotiations, it was important to indirectly stimulate the process. Now there is no need for this.

We clearly see the positive vector of negotiations, which are reaching the final stage," the diplomat said.

In the common opinion of the negotiators, the completed round was the most productive, "indeed, significant progress has been made," Ulyanov said.

"Among themselves, the negotiators exchange views on how long it will take to complete the process, the most conservative assessment that I have heard from colleagues is the beginning of June. But these are subjective judgments," Ulyanov said.

He said that an agreement was already close to being reached, and expressed hope that the next round of negotiations, which should start in Vienna early next week, will be the last.

