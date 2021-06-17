UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna Achieved Excellent Results On Various Issues - Tehran

JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna Achieved Excellent Results on Various Issues - Tehran

Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna achieved excellent and tangible results on various issues, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday

"I think we are closer to an agreement than ever, but there are still major issues that we will negotiate on," Araghchi told Al Jazeera, adding that the negotiations "made excellent and tangible progress on various issues."

The official also said that Iran wants to make sure US presidents in the future do not repeat what former president Donald Trump did when he withdraw from the deal with Tehran.

