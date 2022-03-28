JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna Approaching 'Critical' Final Stage - European Commission

Negotiations in Vienna on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are underway and nearing the final stretch, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Negotiations in Vienna on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are underway and nearing the final stretch, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Monday.

"The negotiations in Vienna to finalize the deal are ongoing and are reaching a critical final stage," Massrali told reporters during a briefing.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations was launched in late December 2021 and resumed in early February after a short break. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that parties to the Vienna talks were close to reaching a new agreement.