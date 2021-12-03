JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna To Resume Next Week - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:31 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna will resume next week after consultations, the ISNA news agency reported on Friday.
The seventh round of negotiations started in Vienna on Monday.