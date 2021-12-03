UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna To Resume Next Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:31 PM

Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna will resume next week after consultations, the ISNA news agency reported on Friday

The seventh round of negotiations started in Vienna on Monday.

