JCPOA Negotiators Close to Reaching Agreement on Its Revival - Iranian Foreign Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) All parties of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are close to reach an agreement on its revival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian said on Wednesday.

