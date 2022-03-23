UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Negotiators Close To Reaching Agreement On Its Revival - Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

All parties of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are close to reach an agreement on its revival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) All parties of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are close to reach an agreement on its revival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian said on Wednesday.

"We are close to reaching an agreement at the negotiations on the nuclear program in Vienna," the minister said during a press conference.

