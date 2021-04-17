UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

JCPOA Negotiators Committed to Continuing Talks for Successful Result - Russia's Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The political directors of Iran and P5+1 group of countries, who gathered for a meeting on Saturday in Vienna to summarize the interim results of the recently held consultations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), expressed determination to continue talks to successfully finish the process as soon as possible, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is over. The participants took note with satisfaction of the progress made so far and expressed determination to continue negotiations with a view to complete the process successfully as soon as possible," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

According to the diplomat, the Joint Commission has instructed expert-level working groups on lifting the US sanctions and nuclear issues "to continue their activities on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and next week in order not to waist time and to make further progress in the negotiations on #JCPOA restoration."

