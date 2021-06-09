UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Negotiators In Vienna To Soon Resume Effort To Draft Final Document - Diplomat

There cannot be any insurmountable difficulties hindering the nuclear deal restoration at this stage, including the situation in Iran ahead of the election, and the negotiators in Vienna will soon resume effort to draft a final document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"I believe in the coming days work on what we can call a final document will resume [in Vienna]," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

"I cannot see any insurmountable difficulties emerging now, especially those related to the situation in Iran ahead of the election," Ryabkov continued.

The diplomat emphasized that the Russian delegation in Vienna is doing everything possible to promote quick restoration of the Iran nuclear deal.

