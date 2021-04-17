JCPOA Negotiators May Reconvene for Talks in Vienna Before End of Next Week- Russian Envoy

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:22 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The political directors of Iran and the P5+1 group of countries may reconvene for yet another meeting to discuss the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) before the end of next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA held a meeting in Vienna at the level of political directors to summarize the interim results of the recently held consultations on Iran nuclear deal. Ulyanov said after the meeting that the situation surrounding the negotiations on the nuclear deal inspired cautious optimism adding that the participants were committed to continue the negotiations.
"The Joint Commission may meet at the level of political directors by the end of next week," Ulyanov said.