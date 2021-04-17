UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCPOA Negotiators May Reconvene For Talks In Vienna Before End Of Next Week- Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:22 PM

JCPOA Negotiators May Reconvene for Talks in Vienna Before End of Next Week- Russian Envoy

The political directors of Iran and the P5+1 group of countries may reconvene for yet another meeting to discuss the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) before the end of next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The political directors of Iran and the P5+1 group of countries may reconvene for yet another meeting to discuss the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) before the end of next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Commission of the JCPOA held a meeting in Vienna at the level of political directors to summarize the interim results of the recently held consultations on Iran nuclear deal. Ulyanov said after the meeting that the situation surrounding the negotiations on the nuclear deal inspired cautious optimism adding that the participants were committed to continue the negotiations.

"The Joint Commission may meet at the level of political directors by the end of next week," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna May

Recent Stories

SCC directs a question to SDTPS, approves SIA reco ..

9 minutes ago

Clashes Break Out in Chicago as Hundreds Protest T ..

12 minutes ago

District admin Mansehra notifies two days closure ..

14 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 12,000 bags of wheat foiled

14 minutes ago

Sanaullah's words about officers expressed crimina ..

14 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.