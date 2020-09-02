JCPOA Participants Discuss Possible US Actions Against Iranian Nuclear Deal - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program discussed on Tuesday possible further US actions, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said.

The meeting of the joint commission on the implementation of the JCPOA was held earlier in the day in Vienna in light of Washington's attempts to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reimpose all the UN sanctions against Tehran that were previously lifted under the JCPOA. Earlier in August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council with the relevant request, citing Iran's alleged non-compliance with the accord.

"The participants of the JCPOA reaffirmed that they do not recognize the United States as a party to the JCPOA, as well as their right to use the mechanisms provided for by the JCPOA and the related UNSC Resolution 2231," Araghchi said, commenting on the results of the meeting.

"Possible actions and steps that the United States could take in the future were also reviewed," the diplomat added.

He also touched upon the mechanism for trade with Iran, bypassing the US sanctions, saying that this mechanism met only a small part of the country's expectations.

The JCPOA agreement, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, has been in crisis since May 2018, when Washington unilaterally withdrew from it and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran. Now, the US is seeking to extend the UN arms embargo on the country, which is set to expire in mid-October. Russia and China oppose the move, arguing that the arms embargo is to be lifted five years after the deal's adoption, under the JCPOA.

Iran warns that the arms embargo extension would mean the death of the nuclear deal.