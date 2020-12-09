JCPOA Participants to Discuss Further US Policy on Iran Nuclear Deal Dec 16 - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will discuss Washington's further policies on the Iran nuclear deal at their meeting, scheduled for December 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will convene on December 16 in Vienna for negotiations at the level of political directors. The US has restored sanctions on Tehran after withdrawing from the agreement.

"The agenda is being finalized. We will certainly discuss what the US will do next," Ryabkov told reporters.