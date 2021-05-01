JCPOA Parties Agree to Remove Multiple People, Entities From Iran Sanctions Lists - Tehran

The parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, has agreed during talks in Vienna to remove multiple people and entities from lists of sanctions against Tehran, but discussions are still ongoing, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday

"There was an agreement to remove the Names of many people, individuals and organizations from the sanctions lists, but there are others who are still on these lists for various reasons. Our negotiations on this part of the work are still ongoing," Araghchi said in a statement posted on his Telegram.