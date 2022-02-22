MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA) have never been closer to the goal of reaching an agreement with a lot of efforts put in by Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told CNN, urging the Western side to show flexibility and initiative during the talks.

"The Administration of (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi emphasizing and interested to achieve a good and urgent agreement. In order to achieve a good agreement, we have made a lot of efforts in the past weeks. I can say that we have never been this close to reaching a good agreement," Amirabdollahian said in an interview published on Monday.

In order to reach the agreement, the Iranian team showed good initiative and flexibility and now it is time for the Western side to show flexibility and initiative, Amirabdollahian added. According to him, such actions on the part of the Western side can bring the negotiations to a conclusion in a few hours or days.

"The American side is responsible for the failure of the JCPOA. The JCPOA was sabotaged by the US.

And now the US should accept the responsibility for this and should show the required flexibility in order for the negotiations to come to a definite conclusion," Amirabdollahian noted.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the United States, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of the US sanctions. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal which includes provisions covering Iranian interests.

The eighth round of the talks began on December 27. Negotiators made a break in late January and resumed the talks on February 8.