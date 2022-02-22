UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Parties Closer Than Ever To Reaching Agreement - Iran's Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

JCPOA Parties Closer Than Ever to Reaching Agreement - Iran's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA) have never been closer to the goal of reaching an agreement with a lot of efforts put in by Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told CNN, urging the Western side to show flexibility and initiative during the talks.

"The Administration of (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi emphasizing and interested to achieve a good and urgent agreement. In order to achieve a good agreement, we have made a lot of efforts in the past weeks. I can say that we have never been this close to reaching a good agreement," Amirabdollahian said in an interview published on Monday.

In order to reach the agreement, the Iranian team showed good initiative and flexibility and now it is time for the Western side to show flexibility and initiative, Amirabdollahian added. According to him, such actions on the part of the Western side can bring the negotiations to a conclusion in a few hours or days.

"The American side is responsible for the failure of the JCPOA. The JCPOA was sabotaged by the US.

And now the US should accept the responsibility for this and should show the required flexibility in order for the negotiations to come to a definite conclusion," Amirabdollahian noted.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the United States, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of the US sanctions. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal which includes provisions covering Iranian interests.

The eighth round of the talks began on December 27. Negotiators made a break in late January and resumed the talks on February 8.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States January February April December 2015 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

1 hour ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>