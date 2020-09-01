UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism For UN Sanctions On Iran As Legitimate - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:25 PM

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanctions on Iran as Legitimate - Ryabkov

The participants to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program unanimously refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the mechanism for restoring UN sanctions against Iran, which was launched by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The participants to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program unanimously refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the mechanism for restoring UN sanctions against Iran, which was launched by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

The meeting of the joint commission on the implementation of the JCPOA was held on Tuesday in Vienna at the level of political directors.

"The events that concluded in Vienna revealed a general, unanimous non-recognition of legitimacy of the launch by the United States through their notification, which, as I said, from our point of view is legally null and void, of the mechanism for the automatic restoration of previously lifted sanctions. The unity of the JCPOA participants in this matter is undeniable," Ryabkov told reporters.

