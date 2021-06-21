UrduPoint.com
JCPOA Parties Need To Reach Political Decisions To Restore Iran Nuclear Deal - Tehran

Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:02 PM

All participants in the sixth round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) need to reach political decisions to revive the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) All participants in the sixth round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) need to reach political decisions to revive the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The sixth round of consultations kicked off on June 12 and lasted through Sunday. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that his general impression of the talks was positive, noting the significant progress reached in efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal.

"There are no ambiguities in the text [of the agreement]. We have achieved a clear text as a result of the work of all groups. Until a final agreement is concluded, all that remains is to await a political decision by all parties.

If political decisions are made, we can hope for a final round of negotiations," Khatibzadeh said at a daily briefing.

Tehran began to scale back its commitments under the JCPOA to produce purer uranium after Washington withdrew the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against the middle Eastern country. With the change of power in Washington, the talks on restoring the nuclear deal began.

Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at restoring the Iran nuclear deal since April. Iran's top negotiator, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, called the fifth round of talks held in late May-early June difficult.

